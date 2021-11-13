Pedestrian struck in hit and run, driver flees on foot, Toronto police say

A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after being struck in a hit and run on Friday, Toronto police say.

Police said they received report of a pedestrian struck shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Old Weston Road and Rowntree Avenue.

Police said the individual was unresponsive, and was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver has fled on foot and police say the car involved is believed to be stolen.

More to come.