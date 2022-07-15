Pedestrian fatally struck in Mississauga, police say

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East just after 2 p.m.

Police originally said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre. They have since tweeted that he has died.

His age has not been released.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Roads in the area will be closed as police investigate.