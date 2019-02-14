Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Toronto·New

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Collision happened at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, police say

CBC News ·
The collision happened around 6 a.m. at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, police say. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, Peel Regional Police say. 

Initially, officers said the victim was in life-threatening condition but later confirmed that he died of his injuries. 

More to come. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|