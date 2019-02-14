Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
Collision happened at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, police say
The collision happened around 6 a.m. at Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, Peel Regional Police say.
Initially, officers said the victim was in life-threatening condition but later confirmed that he died of his injuries.
More to come.