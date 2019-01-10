Man dies after being struck while on scooter in Toronto's 1st pedestrian fatality of 2019

A 60-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle while riding a personal mobility device in Parkdale Monday night has died, making him the city's first pedestrian fatality of the year, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the scene in the Close Avenue and Queen Street West area just before 8:15 p.m.

That's where the man had reportedly been struck by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old woman and suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, but died the following day.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene,Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC News on Monday.

Police are now asking for anyone with information or who may have dash-cam footage to contact them at 416-808-1900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 416-222-8477.