Man struck and killed by TTC bus in north Scarborough
Police have closed roads in the area around Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road.
A man has been struck and killed by a TTC bus in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Police were called to the scene at Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11 a.m.
Surrounding roadways have been closed for the investigation and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
The traffic services unit has been called to the scene to investigate.
More to come.