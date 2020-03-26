Toronto pedestrian fatalities down amid COVID-19, but speeding hasn't stopped

Toronto's streets have emptied, and as a result, the number of deadly collisions involving pedestrians has declined as well.

No pedestrian has been struck and killed on public roads since Feb. 23, according to Toronto police statistics. In contrast, four people died in January alone.

That's not to say there haven't been tragedies. On Tuesday afternoon, police say a 2-year-old boy was walking with his mom when he was stuck in the private parking lot of an Etobicoke apartment building by a reversing driver. The toddler later died of his injuries.

Meanwhile, officers continue to stop motorists for speeding.

On Tuesday, Traffic Services Det. Const. Scott Matthews tweeted that police had impounded seven drivers' vehicles due to stunt driving, noting speeds had reached 67 km/h over the posted limit.

"The roads may have less vehicles but there is no reason to drive this fast," he wrote. "Our roads are not your racetrack."

