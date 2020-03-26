Toronto pedestrian fatalities down amid COVID-19, but speeding hasn't stopped
Fewer drivers on the road has resulted in a drop in the number of deadly crashes
Toronto's streets have emptied, and as a result, the number of deadly collisions involving pedestrians has declined as well.
No pedestrian has been struck and killed on public roads since Feb. 23, according to Toronto police statistics. In contrast, four people died in January alone.
That's not to say there haven't been tragedies. On Tuesday afternoon, police say a 2-year-old boy was walking with his mom when he was stuck in the private parking lot of an Etobicoke apartment building by a reversing driver. The toddler later died of his injuries.
Meanwhile, officers continue to stop motorists for speeding.
On Tuesday, Traffic Services Det. Const. Scott Matthews tweeted that police had impounded seven drivers' vehicles due to stunt driving, noting speeds had reached 67 km/h over the posted limit.
"The roads may have less vehicles but there is no reason to drive this fast," he wrote. "Our roads are not your racetrack."
What have you been seeing in your neighbourhood? Let us know in the comments below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.