Toronto

Pedestrian killed in downtown Toronto

A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking near York Street and Harbour Street in downtown Toronto. 

Police say driver to face charge of failing to stop causing death

A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking near York Street and Harbour Street in downtown Toronto. ( Martin Trainor/CBC News)

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s according to paramedics, died on scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene in a black Jeep, however he has since been arrested.

Police say they expect he will face a charge of failing to stop causing death.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area this morning.

