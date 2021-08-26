Pedestrian killed in downtown Toronto

A man is dead after being struck by a car while walking near York Street and Harbour Street in downtown Toronto.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The man, thought to be in his 50s or 60s according to paramedics, died on scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene in a black Jeep, however he has since been arrested.

Police say they expect he will face a charge of failing to stop causing death.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area this morning.