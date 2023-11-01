Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Mississauga

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Mississauga early Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Lakeshore and Orchard roads, west of Dixie Road, shortly before 7:20 a.m. for report of crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the victim have been released yet. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The major collision unit is taking over the investigation, police say.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes as Lakeshore Road East is closed in both directions between Haig Boulevard and Dixie Road.