Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a driver in Mississauga on Monday night, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the intersection of Dundas Street East and Neilco Court. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 8:25 p.m.

Police said the victim died at the scene and they did not release the person's age and sex. The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Peel's major collision bureau is investigating and police are urging anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.