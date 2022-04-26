Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Mississauga

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a driver in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Mavis Road and Bancroft Drive shortly after midnight.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre, where they were pronounced dead. Police did not provide any further information about the person.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

Peel's major collision bureau is investigating what happened. There is no word from police as to whether the driver will face any charges.