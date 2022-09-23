Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in Mississauga

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Mississauga early Friday, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Eglinton and Metcalfe avenues shortly before 6:15 a.m.

The pedestrian, who paramedics said was a man in his 40s, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the collision.

Surrounding roads have been closed for the police investigation and drivers are advised to avoid the area.