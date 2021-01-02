Police release images of 2 vehicles wanted in connection to fatal Scarborough hit and run
Both vehicles believed to have struck pedestrian and fled the scene, police say
Police have released images of two vehicles that they believe failed to remain at the scene of a fatal collision in Scarborough on Wednesday.
The collision happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road, around 5:20 p.m.
Police said a pedestrian became trapped under the vehicle. Paramedics said the man suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said in a news release Friday that one of the vehicles is believed to be a Chrysler 300 described as a 2005 to 2010 model and silver or teal in colour. They say its driver-side mirror is missing.
The second vehicle is believed to be a white or silver crossover or SUV which had also struck the pedestrian, according to police.
Both vehicles failed to remain at the scene and continued to travel northbound on Kennedy Road.
The investigation remains ongoing, police say.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera footage to come forward.
