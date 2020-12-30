Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at about 5:20 p.m.

Police said the man became trapped under the vehicle. Paramedics said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's age has not been released.

According to Toronto police's traffic services unit, the vehicle remained on the scene.

Kennedy Road is closed northbound and southbound from Sheppard Avenue East to Cardwell Avenue.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashboard camera footage to come forward.