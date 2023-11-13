Pedestrian dies after being hit by dump truck driver in Toronto's west end

A pedestrian has died after being hit by the driver of a dump truck in Toronto's west end on Monday morning, according to Toronto police.

Police responded to the call at the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a post on social media.

Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite told reporters at the scene a man was hit and taken to hospital, where he died.

Bassingthwaite said the driver was travelling west-bound on Eglinton Avenue West and turned left to head south-bound on Dufferin Street when they hit the pedestrian.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and police are still determining if they will be charged, said Bassingthwaite.

Police are looking for any video of the area around the time of the crash.