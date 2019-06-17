Pedestrian dies after being struck by GO Train in North York
The train was travelling north of Oriole station on the Richmond Hill line just before 9 a.m. when the collision happened.
Toronto paramedics say 1 person pronounced dead on scene
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a GO Train on Monday morning.
The train was travelling south near Oriole station on the Richmond Hill line just before 9 a.m. when the collision happened, according to Metrolinx.
Toronto paramedics told CBC that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
More to come.