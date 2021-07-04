Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on DVP
A woman is dead after being struck on the Don Valley Parkway shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police say
Police said she was attempting to cross on foot south of Bloor Street when she was struck by a car.
According to one officer, her injuries were "quite horrific" and she was found without vital signs.
The woman has not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing.