Pedestrian dies after getting struck by vehicle in Oakville

Halton police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Oakville Thursday evening.

Bronte Road, Dundas Street remain closed while Halton police investigate

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the area of Bronte Road and Dundas Street in Oakville Thursday evening, police say. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Oakville Thursday evening, Halton police say.

Police were called to the area of Bronte Road and Dundas Street just at around 8:20 p.m. 

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene, police say.

Roads are closed in the area while officers investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4777 ext. 2210.

