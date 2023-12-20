Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pedestrian dies 11 days after being struck by BMW in North York

One person died in hospital Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in North York earlier this month.

Crash occurred on Dec. 9

CBC News ·
Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Toronto Police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has now died. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

One person has now died after being struck by a vehicle in North York earlier this month.

Toronto police said the person died Wednesday, 11 days after being hit by a black BMW sedan on Dec. 9.

The car was travelling eastbound on Epsom Downs Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was also heading eastbound, according to police. Police were called to the area around 8:42 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, they died.

Police are asking any residents who have security or dash camera footage to contact them. The investigation is ongoing. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now