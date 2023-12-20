Pedestrian dies 11 days after being struck by BMW in North York

One person has now died after being struck by a vehicle in North York earlier this month.

Toronto police said the person died Wednesday, 11 days after being hit by a black BMW sedan on Dec. 9.

The car was travelling eastbound on Epsom Downs Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was also heading eastbound, according to police. Police were called to the area around 8:42 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, they died.

Police are asking any residents who have security or dash camera footage to contact them. The investigation is ongoing.