One dead, 2 injured after crash in Mississauga

A pedestrian crossing the street in Mississauga is dead after being hit by a pickup truck driver, police say.

Peel police say they were called to the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street in Mississauga around 6:30 p.m. Friday, where they found two pedestrians struck.

The woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, Const. Tyler Bell told reporters at the scene.

The other pedestrian and the driver of the pickup truck are also in hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bell said. The pickup truck hit a tree after striking the pedestrians, he added.

He said it's unknown if the pedestrians were in a crosswalk when they were hit, and police have yet to determine if the driver will be charged with any offence.

Police are looking for dashcam footage from anyone who might have seen the truck — a white Chevrolet Colorado — in the area before the collision.