Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Mississauga

A pedestrian has died after a hit and run in Mississauga on Sunday, Peel police say.

Police say the collision happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the area of Derry Road and Cattrick Street, west of Airport Road.

A female pedestrian, approximately 25 years old, was taken to hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. No description of the vehicle has been given.

Police have completed their investigation on scene and roads in the area have reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.