Pedestrian dead after being hit by pickup truck driver in Markham

A woman is dead after being hit by the driver of a pickup truck in Markham, Ont., on Sunday, according to York Regional Police.

In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called to the scene near Bur Oak Avenue and McCowan Road around 4 p.m. Sunday.

There, they learned a 79-year-old woman was hit by the driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck, according to police. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, police say.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and no charges have been laid, according to police. Police did not share any details about what led to the pedestrian being hit.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have footage of the collision to contact police.