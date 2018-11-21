Police investigate death of woman, 57, killed by TTC bus at Lawrence West station

Toronto police say a woman struck and killed by a TTC bus at Lawrence West station on Tuesday evening was 57 years old.

Officers are notifying next of kin, Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police's traffic services, said on Wednesday. No charges in the death have been laid.

Emergency crews were called to the bus entrance of Lawrence West station, near Allen Road, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Paramedics said they tried to save the woman's life, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

The TTC is co-operating, Moore added.

Eyewitnesses urged to come forward

Police are now looking for eyewitnesses. Individuals with dashboard camera footage or businesses with surveillance cameras that point onto that section of the road are urged to contact police.

"What I can say is, the TTC is definitely involved. We reconstructed the collision itself and collected the evidence we need to begin to sort out and put together what occurred and what contributed to the collision," he said.

"We are definitely looking for witnesses. At 6 o'clock in the evening, we know that section of Toronto is quite busy, with it being rush hour."

Moore said police are not yet releasing the directions in which the bus and pedestrian were travelling when they collided.

Bus believed to be exiting the station

The 52 Lawrence West bus was believed to be leaving the station when it hit the woman, according to TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths.

Griffiths said the bus driver has undergone testing for alcohol and drugs after the collision, but he could not say whether the driver has been placed on leave.

Buses at the station took detours around the scene for more than three hours after the death, while subway trains bypassed the station as officers investigated.

"Our system really is quite safe. We'll probably do some investigating of the area and of the scene just to make sure that everything was okay if we are at fault, but police are still determining what happened," he said.

Police said its commercial truck investigators are examining the bus.

The pedestrian fatality is the second in that area in four years.

In October 2014, a 65-year-old woman was killed by a TTC bus on Lawrence Avenue West near Allen Road. The bus driver was charged in that incident.