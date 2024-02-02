Man dead after being struck by vehicle in northwest Toronto

A man in his 50s has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Toronto on Thursday evening, police say.

The collision happened in the area of Jane Street and Spenvalley Drive, north of Sheppard Avenue W. Police were called to the scene at about 7 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the man with life-threatening injuries to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Police have closed roads in the area as they continue to investigate. Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.