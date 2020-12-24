Woman, 58, dead after being struck by vehicle Wednesday night in Richmond Hill
Collision happened at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Dr. and Bayview Ave.
A 58-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a car on Wednesday night in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say.
Police say they received a call about a collision at the intersection of Major Mackenzie Drive and Bayview Avenue at 10:00 p.m.
When police arrived on scene, they found the victim with life-threatening injuries and transported her to hospital.
Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperative.
No charges have been laid at this time, police say.
The identity of the victim has not been revealed.
The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Richmond Hill <br>Pedestrian deceased <br>Driver remained at the scene <br>Bayview Ave/Major Mackenize Dr to be closed for several hours <br>Any witnesses to contact Major Collision Unit <br>DI 1320 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RichmondHill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RichmondHill</a>—@YRP
