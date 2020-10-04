Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Toronto·New

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say. 

Collision happened near Highway 407 and Tomken Road

CBC News ·
Peel police say a pedestrian died after being struck and dragged by a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday evening. (Peel Regional Police)

According to police, officers received a call for a collision around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 407 and Tomken Road. 

The pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle, police say.

As a result, the victim died of their injuries. 

Peel police's major collision bureau attended the scene and is investigating. 

 

