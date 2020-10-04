Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Saturday evening, Peel police say.

According to police, officers received a call for a collision around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 407 and Tomken Road.

The pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle, police say.

As a result, the victim died of their injuries.

Peel police's major collision bureau attended the scene and is investigating.