Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Scarborough

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in a Scarborough hit and run on Thursday.

Roads to be closed in the area for several hours, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a pedestrian that had been hit. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue at approximately 7:42 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a pedestrian without vital signs.

Paramedics said the person was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No description has been released.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area for a few hours, police warn.

More to come.

