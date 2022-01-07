Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Scarborough
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in a Scarborough hit and run on Thursday.
Roads to be closed in the area for several hours, Toronto police say
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough on Thursday.
Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue at approximately 7:42 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a pedestrian without vital signs.
Paramedics said the person was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead.
Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No description has been released.
Motorists should expect road closures in the area for a few hours, police warn.
More to come.