Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Scarborough

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough on Thursday.

Toronto police say they were called to Lawrence Avenue East and Midland Avenue at approximately 7:42 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a pedestrian without vital signs.

Paramedics said the person was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. No description has been released.

Motorists should expect road closures in the area for a few hours, police warn.

More to come.