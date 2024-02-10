Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto Police say.

Officers were called to the collision in the area of Milner and Morningside avenues, south of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious male who had been hit by a driver. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he died in hospital as a result of his injuries. No other information on the victim has been released at this time.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

An active investigation is ongoing into the incident.