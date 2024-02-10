Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Scarborough

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto Police say.

Active investigation into collision is underway, Toronto police say

CBC News ·
Police stand in front of marked vehicles.
Toronto Police say an unconscious male who had been hit by a driver was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries where he later died. (CBC)

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto Police say.

Officers were called to the collision in the area of Milner and Morningside avenues, south of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious male who had been hit by a driver. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he died in hospital as a result of his injuries. No other information on the victim has been released at this time.

The driver remained on scene, police said. 

An active investigation is ongoing into the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now