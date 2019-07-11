1 dead after being struck by pickup truck in Richmond Hill, police say

One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck at a construction site in Richmond Hill Thursday afternoon.

York Regional Police say they were called to the scene in the Yonge Street and Garden Avenue area just before 5:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Staff. Sgt. Marc Hilliker told CBC News the victim had been walking through the site before the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim's age or identity.

The major collision unit is investigating.