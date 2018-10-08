Man dead after being struck by streetcar in Riverside

A male pedestrian has died after he was struck by a streetcar in the area of Queen Street E. and Broadview Avenue Monday evening.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road mid block and was struck and pinned under the streetcar.

Sandra McLeod, deputy commander for Toronto paramedics, told CBC Toronto that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Queen Street E. between the Don Valley Parkway and Broadview Avenue has been closed both ways as they carry out their investigation.

In a message posted on Twitter, TTC executive director Brad Ross said the transit authority is assisting police with their investigation.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the victim's family and friends, as well as with our operator," Ross said.