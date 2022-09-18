Man dead after being struck by car in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a man in his 40s is dead after he was struck by a car while walking in Mississauga Saturday night.

Police say the man was in the vicinity of the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive around 8:30 p.m. at the time of the incident.

Peel paramedics rushed the man to hospital, but police say he later died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating and the police investigation is ongoing.