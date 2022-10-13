Female pedestrian dead after hit and run in Mississauga

A female pedestrian has died following a hit and run in Mississauga early Thursday morning, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said they received a call at 5:35 a.m. after a person had been struck in the area of Tomken and Britannia roads.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead as she was in the process of being taken to hospital, police say.

The driver's vehicle went south on Tomken Road, police said.

No suspect or vehicle description has been released yet.

Tomken Road is fully closed southbound at Britannia Road as police investigate.