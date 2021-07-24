Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Scarborough

A man has died after he was struck by a car in Scarborough.

Toronto police responded to a collision at 9:10 p.m. at Midland Avenue and Kingston Road. Officers arrived to find a pedestrian had been struck by a car and remained beneath the vehicle.

Police described the injuries as "very serious" before paramedics attended.

Paramedics attempted to treat the man who had suffered life-threatening injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roads will remain temporarily closed as police investigate.