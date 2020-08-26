Male pedestrian dead following collision in Mississauga

A man, believed to be in his 30s, has died after being struck by a car in Mississauga Tuesday night, Peel police say.

Police were called to Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue for reports of a male pedestrian being struck by a car shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but later died.

Police said the vehicle remained on scene.

( Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The major collision bureau has taken over the investigation and investigators are asking witnesses to contact 905-453-3311 ext. 3710.

The southbound lane of Mavis Rd was closed for several hours but has since reopened.