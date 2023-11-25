Pedestrian dead after being struck by driver in Caledon, OPP say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver in Caledon Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Officers responded to a collision on Tim Manley Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Neil Promenade, shortly after 7:30 a.m.

OPP say a pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the crash. No other details have been released as of yet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have DashCam footage, is asked to contact investigators.