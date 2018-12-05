Pedestrian fatally struck by public transit bus in Brampton

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a public transit bus in Brampton early Wednesday.

The collision occurred on Queen Street East, west of Kennedy Road North, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim is an adult, but did not say whether the person is a man or woman.

Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel police, said the bus remained at the scene.

Queen Street East is closed as officers investigate.