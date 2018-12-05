Pedestrian fatally struck by public transit bus in Brampton
Collision occurred on Queen Street East west of Kennedy Road, bus remained at the scene
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a public transit bus in Brampton early Wednesday.
The collision occurred on Queen Street East, west of Kennedy Road North, Peel Regional Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 6:46 a.m.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim is an adult, but did not say whether the person is a man or woman.
Const. Iryna Yashnyk, spokesperson for Peel police, said the bus remained at the scene.
Queen Street East is closed as officers investigate.
Responded to Kennedy rd N & Queen St E in Brampton for a pedestrian struck by a transit bus. Pts was pronounced dead on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/PeelPoliceMedia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PeelPoliceMedia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BramptonFireES?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BramptonFireES</a> <a href="https://t.co/TUACXXqYat">pic.twitter.com/TUACXXqYat</a>—@Peel_Paramedics