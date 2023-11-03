Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton parking lot
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver in a Brampton parking lot Friday afternoon, Peel police say.
Police say driver remained on scene
The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. in a plaza near Main Street and Nanwood Drive, police said in a post on social media.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead in the parking lot, according to police, but no other details were immediately available. Police say the driver remained on scene.