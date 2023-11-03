Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pedestrian struck and killed in Brampton parking lot

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver in a Brampton parking lot Friday afternoon, Peel police say. 

Police say driver remained on scene

CBC News ·
Police tape close up.
A fatal collision happened around 1:30 p.m. in a plaza near Main Street and Nanwood Drive in Brampton, police said in a post on social media. (Graeme Roy/Canadian Press)

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a driver in a Brampton parking lot Friday afternoon, Peel police say. 

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m. in a plaza near Main Street and Nanwood Drive, police said in a post on social media. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead in the parking lot, according to police, but no other details were immediately available. Police say the driver remained on scene. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now