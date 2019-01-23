Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Missisauga

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Missisauga

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Intersection closed as the major collision bureau investigates

CBC News ·
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy and Brunel roads at 6:45 p.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy and Brunel roads at 6:45 p.m.

Police first said the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening. Minutes later, they said  the person had died.

The victim's age and gender have not yet been released. 

The intersection is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us