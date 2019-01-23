Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Missisauga
One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Intersection closed as the major collision bureau investigates
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Kennedy and Brunel roads at 6:45 p.m.
Police first said the pedestrian's injuries were life-threatening. Minutes later, they said the person had died.
The victim's age and gender have not yet been released.
The intersection is closed as the major collision bureau investigates.
Update: All roads leading to the intersection are closed. Pedestrian has succumbed to injuries. Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene. Witnesses are asked to contact 905-453-2121 ext. 3710.—@PeelPoliceMedia