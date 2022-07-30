Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by impaired driver, police say

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a car around 3:30 on Saturday morning.

Police say a man, 42, fled the scene but was later located

CBC News ·
A police officer on scene of a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a car around 3:30 on Saturday morning.

Police say the man was hit while walking near Wilson Avenue and Clayson Avenue, close to where Highway 400 and Highway 401 meet.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where police say he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located and arrested. They say the driver is a 42-year-old man who was impaired.

No further details have been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now