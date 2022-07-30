Pedestrian dead after being struck by impaired driver, police say

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a car around 3:30 on Saturday morning.

Police say the man was hit while walking near Wilson Avenue and Clayson Avenue, close to where Highway 400 and Highway 401 meet.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital where police say he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located and arrested. They say the driver is a 42-year-old man who was impaired.

No further details have been released.