Pedestrian dead after being struck by dump truck in Toronto's northwest end

One person is dead after being struck by a dump truck in a construction area in Toronto's northwest end, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian struck.

By 4:15 p.m., police tweeted that the victim had died.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed as the traffic services unit investigates.