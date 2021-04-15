Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Pedestrian dead after being struck by dump truck in Toronto's northwest end

One person is dead after being struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end, police say.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to the scene in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian struck. (Canadian Press)

One person is dead after being struck by a dump truck in a construction area in Toronto's northwest end, police say.

Toronto police were called to the scene in the Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road area just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a pedestrian struck.

By 4:15 p.m., police tweeted that the victim had died.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene, police say.

Roads in the area are closed as the traffic services unit investigates. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now