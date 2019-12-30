Pedestrian dead after being hit by truck on Hwy. 401 near Allen Road

A man is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 401 near Allen Road early Monday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to OPP Const. Taylor Konkle, police received a call around 1 a.m. for a pedestrian on the highway.

Konkle says units searched along the highway and came across the man lying on the ground near the right shoulder of the eastbound express lanes.

"It appears that the tractor trailer struck the male party in a live lane," he said.

Toronto Fire and paramedics were called to the collision, and pronounced the victim dead shortly after.

The transport truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Konkle added.

"We do want to remind people that [on] the highway there are no pedestrians that are allowed to be walking," he said.

"If you are a disabled motor vehicle we want you to stay inside your vehicle."

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact OPP officers.

Konkle says the roads were wet at the time of the incident, which he says will be a "consideration" during the investigation.

Eastbound lanes of the highway near Allen Road were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.