Pedestrian, cyclist hit within 25-minute period at scenes 1 km apart

A pedestrian and a cyclist were struck by vehicles at scenes about a kilometre apart within 25 minutes of each other in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The first collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Avenue Road about one block south of Davenport Road around 1:09 a.m., Toronto police said.

An adult male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Toronto police's collision reconstruction team closed Avenue Road in both directions from Davenport Road to Elgin Avenue to investigate. The closure is expected to end some time before 9 a.m.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The second collision happened shortly before 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of Yonge and Bloor streets.

An adult male cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre, also with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The drive remained on scene, according to police.

Bloor Street was closed for a time between Bay and Balmuto streets, but has since reopened to traffic.