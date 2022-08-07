Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian has been critically injured after the person was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.

Collision happened in area of Kingston Road and Manse Road overnight

CBC News ·
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

A pedestrian has been critically injured after the person was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Kingston Road and Manse Road, east of Morningside Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call police's traffic services unit at 416-808-1900.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now