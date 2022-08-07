Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A pedestrian has been critically injured after the person was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight.
Collision happened in area of Kingston Road and Manse Road overnight
A pedestrian has been critically injured after the person was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough overnight, Toronto police say.
The collision happened in the area of Kingston Road and Manse Road, east of Morningside Avenue. Police were called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.
Police said the driver remained on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call police's traffic services unit at 416-808-1900.