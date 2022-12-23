Man, 70, critically hurt after being struck by driver in Mississauga

A 70-year-old man was critically injured on Thursday night when he was hit by a driver in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The collision happened in the area of Williamsport Drive and Havenwood Drive, near Bloor Street and Dixie Road. Emergency crews were called to the area at 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes as officers continue to investigate.