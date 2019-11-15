Man charged in crash that killed 97-year-old pedestrian

A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a crash that led to the death of a 97-year-old man in Scarborough back in September.

The senior was hit while walking across Warden Avenue, north of McNicoll Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

As he crossed, he was hit by a Honda Civic travelling southbound on Warden, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital. He died weeks later.

Police originally said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was co-operating with the investigation, but then announced Friday that a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The man was also charged with careless driving causing death under the highway traffic act.