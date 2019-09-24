Boy, 17, dies after being struck by car in Scarborough

A 17-year-old boy has died in hospital after he was struck by a car in Scarborough on Monday evening, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred on Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive, south of Lawrence Avenue East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 8:20 p.m.

Toronto police said people tried to perform CPR on the teen.

"CPR was in progress when we arrived," James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, told CBC Toronto.

Toronto paramedics then rushed him to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers from Toronto police's traffic services are reconstructing the collision. Roads are closed in the area.