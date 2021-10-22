Pedestrian, 78, suffers 'life-altering injuries' after being struck by driver in Mississauga
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was struck by a driver in Mississauga.
The collision took place near Derry Road West and Danton Promenade, police say
A man has been rushed to hospital with "life-altering injuries" after he was struck by a driver in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say the collision took place at the intersection of Derry Road West and Danton Promenade shortly after 7pm.
A 78-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.
Derry Road West was closed at Danton Promenade and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.
The man remains at a trauma centre with life-altering injuries, police said. The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating.
Witnesses are asked to contact police or provide information through Crime Stoppers.