Pedestrian, 78, suffers 'life-altering injuries' after being struck by driver in Mississauga

A man has been rushed to hospital with "life-altering injuries" after he was struck by a driver in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say the collision took place at the intersection of Derry Road West and Danton Promenade shortly after 7pm.

A 78-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

Derry Road West was closed at Danton Promenade and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

The man remains at a trauma centre with life-altering injuries, police said. The Major Collision Bureau is now investigating.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or provide information through Crime Stoppers.