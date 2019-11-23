Man in his 80s critically injured in Humewood hit and run

A man in his 80s suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Toronto's west end on Friday night, police say.

Police said the man was hit on St. Clair Avenue West at Humewood Drive near a TTC streetcar shelter. Emergency crews were called to the area at 11:20 p.m.

Acting Staff Sgt. Graeme Philipson, of Toronto police's traffic services, said officers believe the man was in a crosswalk, likely walking from north to south, when he was struck.

The westbound vehicle slowed, then fled, a witness has told police.

Toronto paramedics took the man to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre through an emergency run. He was unconscious at the time.

Philipson said the man suffered critical head injuries.

He said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark SUV.

These items, belonging to a man in his 80s, were left on the ground after the hit and run next to a TTC streetcar shelter on Friday night. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The man's personal belongings, including a baseball cap, shoes and a bag, were scattered on the ground from the force of the collision.

Officers are hoping to obtain security camera video from several businesses in the area to obtain a licence plate number.

St. Clair Avenue West was closed for hours overnight as officers from Toronto police's traffic services investigated.

Anybody who witnessed anything, or who has security camera or dashboard camera video, is urged to call police.