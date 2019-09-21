Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by bus in Scarborough
The man, in his mid-20s, was rushed to hospital in serious condition
A male pedestrian in his mid-20s was seriously injured Saturday after being hit by a TTC bus in Scarborough.
The incident happened at the intersection of Kingston Road and Overture Road in the Guildwood area.
Emergency responders were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.
The injured pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run. He is listed in serious condition.
Police have closed the eastbound lanes of Kingston Road while they investigate the scene.
So far in 2019, 22 pedestrians have been killed in traffic collisions in Toronto.
Last year, 199 pedestrians were killed or seriously injured across the city.
