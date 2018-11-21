New
Woman, 25, injured in hit and run, police say
The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle that struck her fled the scene.
The woman was struck near the intersection of Kennedy Road and Danforth Road
A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the east end, paramedics say.
Emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Danforth Road just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night where they found the woman with a leg injury.
The vehicle fled the scene, Toronto police say.
Collision: Danforth Rd/Kennedy Rd<br>-Pedestrian struck, consc/breathing<br>-veh/driver fled the scene<br>-closures: both directions Danforth Rd from Kennedy Rd<br>-EMS/Police/TFS on scene<br>-patient transported to hospital<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2146916?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2146916</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TPS41Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS41div</a><br>^ka—@TPSOperations