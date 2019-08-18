Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
A man is in 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle in east Toronto Saturday night, Toronto paramedics say.
Toronto Paramedic Services got the call around 11:10 p.m. for a collision near Finch Ave. E. and McCowan Road.
The man was rushed to hospital. Police said the vehicle remained on scene.
Collision <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1567652?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1567652</a><br>Finch Ave E/McCowan Rd<br>Vehicle struck a pedestrian <br>Vehicle has remained on scene, and the pedestrian is injured<br>All of westbound Finch closed, west of McCowan Rd<br>Avoid area if possible, roads will be closed ^js—@TPSOperations