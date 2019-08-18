Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Skip to Main Content
The collision happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday night, paramedics said. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A man is in 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle in east Toronto on Saturday night, paramedics say.

Toronto Paramedic Services got the call around 11:10 p.m. for a collision near Finch Ave. E. and McCowan Road.

The man was rushed to hospital. Police said the vehicle remained on scene.

